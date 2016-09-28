Georgian Kulevi terminal launches two additional tank parks

Tbilisi. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within today's visit to Georgia, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has attended solemn opening ceremony of the two additional reservoir parks at the Kulevi terminal.

Report informs, Georgian Minister of Economy Dimitry Kumsishvili, Minister of Energy Ilia Eloshvili and other officials attended the ceremony. It was stated that construction of the additional parks in the terminal has started in 2015. Reservoir parks No.5 consists of 6 reservoirs with total capacity of 60 000 cubic meters. The reservoirs, which were built for reception, storage and loading of various products as gas oil, naphtha, hydrocarbon gas condensate, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, are intended to export and import oil products from the Caspian Sea region. Estimated cargo turnover of the oil and oil products is annual 1 500 000 metric tons. Park No.6 consists of 5 reservoirs with total capacity of 12 000 cubic meters: each of 2 reservoirs' capacity is 3000 cubic meters, while 3 reservoirs of 2000. The reservoir parks are designed for storage of liquefied pyrolysis resin, isopropyl alcohol and industrial oil. It was noted that The Black Sea Terminal LLC Integrated Management System has been awarded a certificate for each of three standards - ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001- by Moody International after six months of operation, in 2008.

Then Rovnag Abdullayev, Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Energy Minister Ilia Eloshvili and Chairman of Adjara Autonomous Republic Government Zurab Pataradze have attended the ceremony on the occasion of joining the 1 000 000th user to the network in Georgia. The user was a resident of Khutsubani village, Adjara region Mamuka Makharadze. SOCAR Georgia Gas congratulated him on this occasion.

Currently, SOCAR Georgia Gas has 66 821 active and potential customers in Adjara, total length of medium and low pressure gas pipelines makes 972.6 km. By the end of 2017, construction of a 360-kilometer pipeline and supply of other 8 935 customers with gas are planned.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Azer Huseyn attended both events.