Two new contracts signed on "Shahdeniz" consortium

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of second period of processing of "Shah "Deniz" gas field project, "Shah Deniz" consortium has concluded two contracts with "ShawCor Nederland B.V."(Bredero) company of Niderland, being pipeline coating company of "Bredero Shaw" holding. The contracts totally worth 226 million USA dollars. Report informs referring information given by "BP-Azerbaijan", works, which should be implemented on these contracts cover coating of pipelines with anti-corrosion and aggravating concrete, as well modernization of "Caspian Pipe Coatings" (CPC) plant, being pipeline-coating company in Baku. Modernization works will ensure the project's to respond the all requirements of anti-corrosion and aggravating concrete coating procedures.