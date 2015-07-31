'Turkish Stream' project suspended

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations with Russia on the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline project have been suspended after Moscow failed to sign off on a key gas price discount agreement, Report informsTurkish officials told Reuters on July 30.

Ankara obtained a 10.25 percent price discount on the 28-30 billion cubic meters of gas it buys from Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yıldız said in February, but a final signature has been dragging for months.

Turkish officials have said another sticking point in talks has been Russia’s insistence that Ankara grant permits for the construction work on four planned lines in the project. Turkey has so far only given licenses for the first line.

Gazprom, which is the Russian partner in the Turkish Stream project, declined to comment.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on July 29 there was a risk construction of an underwater pipeline to Turkey could be delayed if a related intergovernmental agreement was not signed soon.