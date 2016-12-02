Turkish parliament ratified agreement with Russia on "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish parliament adopted a law on ratification of the agreement with Russia on the construction of the gas pipeline "Turkish Stream", Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

210 deputies voted for the ratification of the document, seven were against and six remained neutral.

In the near future the document will be signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after which it will be published in the official publication of Resmigazete and enter into force.