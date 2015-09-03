Turkish media: Israel may supply gas through TANAP

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israel intends to supply gas from the field "Leviathan," which will begin production in 2019, to the foreign markets through Turkey. Report informs, it is written by Turkish Daily Sabah edition.

According to the newspaper, the reason for this is as the normalization of relations between the two countries, and a few days before the opening of a major new gas field on the coast of Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea:"According to Israeli sources, after the discovery of this deposit plans of Israel to transport gas directly to Egypt changed. Israeli officials are also negotiating the construction of a gas station near the town of Vassilikos on the coast of Cyprus.However, they believe that the construction of a pipeline connecting the field "Leviathan" with "Aphrodite" field on the coast of Cyprus, will cost even more. Israel also fears to build a gas station for safety reasons."

According to the Turkish newspaper, the Israeli supplies of gas to Europe via Turkey are more favorable both for Israel and for foreign customers: "However, Turkey may insist on transportation of gas through the Trans pipeline (TANAP) and "Turkish Stream".

In addition, Israel may be concerned about the implementation of the project without the first success in the normalization of relations between Turkey and Israel.Major energy companies also believe that the pipeline through Turkey can be regarded as a cheaper and good option.

Stock opened on the Israeli coast of the gas field "Leviathan" is estimated at 540 billion cubic meters.Israel plans to export 50-60% of the produced gas.Prior to that, Israel planned to sell gas to Egypt through the mediation of the Spanish-Italian company Union Fenosa.