Turkish expert: "TANAP will be a window for Caspian countries to Europe"

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, which is carried out between Azerbaijan and Turkey, energy cooperation, as well as successful bilateral relations should be an example for regional and energy-rich countries, Turkish expert Erdal Garagöl told Report.

He said that the two countries are implementing a number of mutually profitable economic projects.

"TANAP will contribute to energy balance of the region by diversifying energy carriers supply to EU countries through ensuring Turkey’s energy security and joining the European energy network," the expert said.

According to him, Turkey plays the role of energy corridor for Azerbaijan to Europe for its geographical position: "Given the geographical position of Turkey, Azerbaijan has ensured its energy security by making the right decision to transport its energy resources through this country. So, Azerbaijan got opportunity to compete with the regional countries through this project. On the other hand, owing to TAP and TANAP Turkey gets one step closer to becoming an energy hub and playing the role of the Energy Silk Road."

The Turkish expert says it’s essential that TANAP has made history as the the longest pipeline of Turkey, Middle East and Europe in the history with the largest diameter. The pipeline is 1,850 km in length passing through 20 towns, 67 settlements and nearly 600 villages from Posof village of Ardahan province (Turkey) to Ipsala settlement of Edirne province near the Greek border.

"TANAP is a multipartite and functional project. It will open up new opportunities for cooperation in many fields between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Cooperation, as well as energy cooperation between the two countries is profitable for the region. This pipeline will be a window for Caspian countries to Europe," the expert stressed.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas annually. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe.