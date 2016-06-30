Turkish Energy Minister: “Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP projects are main energy models”

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP projects have been discussed at G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting 2016 in Beijing as a model energy projects to be emulated with its contributions to the supply security of both Turkey and Europe.

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, said Turkey's Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, who has moderated a panel on international energy trade at G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting 2016 in Beijing on June 29-30.

He stated that the topic of the panel is very timely as there is a simultaneous rise in both opportunities and risks in a rapidly-globalizing energy landscape.

"This proposal [Turkey's energy policies] safely goes beyond national interests. This proposal urges a responsible approach and we are working hard to undertake these responsibilities. I believe TANAP is the most vivid example of this," he explained.

"You will all acknowledge the strong ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. We now have strengthened our relationship and cooperation through the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline Project," Albayrak emphasized, adding that these significant projects can be taken as models in the energy sector.

"We genuinely believe and hope that our principled progress will not only serve Turkey but will also serve the entire region in building a brighter future together," Albayrak concluded.