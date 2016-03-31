Turkish Ambassador: Ukraine may join TANAP

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey takes part in Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project and Ukraine may also join TANAP.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Yonet Can Tezel said in the forum entitled 'Capturing new markets', which held in Kiev.

According to the ambassador, construction of TANAP, which is a joint project between Azerbaijan and Turkey, will be completed in 2019.

Y.C.Tezel also mentioned that Ukrainian government is in more active position in the energy sector:

'On January 1 this year Russia put an embargo on goods from Turkey, but it did not affect the relations between Turkey and Ukraine. Turkish Airlines doubled flights to Ukrainian cities. Even tomorrow (eds. Today) Istanbul - Ivano - Frankovsk route will launch'.

Notably, large part of Ukraine's natural gas demand is met at the expense of Russia.