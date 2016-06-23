Turkey meets 93% oil demand through imports

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last year Russia became the second country for export of oil and oil products to Turkey.

Report informs referring to IRNA, in 2015 Russia exported 7 mln tons of oil and oil products to Turkey, of which more than 3 mln tons were oil, 2.6 mln tons of diesel fuel, more than 1.2 mln tons of other oil products.

According to the information, during the reporting year Turkey imported most of Iraq oil (11.4 mln tons), and the third largest exporter became Iran (5.6 mln tons). Overall, total imports amounted to 39 mln tons of oil and oil products ( 25 mln tons oil).

Turkey meets 93% of demand for oil and gas at the expense of imports.