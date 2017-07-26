 Top
    Turkey increases energy investments by 37%

    This year, alternative energy has made 20% of general electricity production

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has provided the financial support in the amount of 8,5 billion Liras (TRY) to power plants for the electricity generated within the framework of the energy resources support mechanism restored in the first half of this year.

    Report informs citing Anadolu News Agency, this amount is 36,5% higher compared to the corresponding period of last year.

    Within the framework of the mechanism, a total of 27,944 billion kVT/hour of electricity has been generated, which is 4,5% more compared to the relevant period of last year.

    This production makes 20% of the electricity generated in the first half-year.

    In the reporting period, within the support mechanism, 60,6% of the generated electricity was water, 27% - wind, 8,1% - geothermal, 4,3% - biogas, biomass and solar energy power plants. 

