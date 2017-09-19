Turkey, Greece and Italy ink on development of natural gas trade

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement on development of natural gas trade between Turkey, Greece and Italy came into force.

Report informs, Turkey's Haberler reported.

Notably, the agreement has already been published in the official Turkish media. The agreement envisages increasing the natural gas trade between the three countries via the gas transit corridor. Along with the diversification of sources of energy imports, at the same time, the agreement aimed at safeguarding the supply of gas to both parties and other European markets intends to ensure liquidity in these countries.

According to agreement, BOTAŞ from Turkey, DESFA from Greece and Poseidon from Italy will operate in such areas as system operators.