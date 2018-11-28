Trump says oil prices down after his call to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said that he called the Saudi officials, when the price was $82 after which it started to drop.

Report informs that the US president spoke in an interview with The Washington Post newspaper.

“We were up to $82 — probably two and a half months ago, we were up to $82 a barrel, and it was going up to $100, and that would’ve been like a massive tax increase and I didn’t want that. And I called them, and they let the oil start flowing, and we’re at $52,” Trump said.