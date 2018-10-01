Trump and Saudi Arabian King discuss stabilization of oil market

© AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation during which they discussed the efforts to stabilize the carbon market in light of sanctions against Iran.

Report informs that Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry provided the due information on their Twitter page.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the conversation focused on "efforts to maintain supplies to ensure the stability of the oil market and the growth of the world economy."