    Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline soars 39%

    In January-August, 28.6 mln. tons of oil transported via main oil pipelines© Report

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Compared to same period in 2016, in January-August 2017, oil transportation via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan shrinked by 4.7% and made 28,642,8 thousand tons.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78,5% transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline. 

    uring 8 months, 22 473,4 thousand tons of oil were transported via this pipeline which is 4,2% less than corresponding period in 2016. In reporting period, 4 313,8 thousand tons of transit oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. This is more by 38.7% in annual comparison. 

