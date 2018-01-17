Transportation of gas via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline up 2%

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 7 314.2 million cubic meters of gas were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is 2.4% more than in 2016.

33.1% of gas transportation via main gas pipelines accounted for this pipeline.

In 2017, a total of 22,126.2 million cubic meters of gas were transported via main gas pipelines, which is 3.6% more than the previous year.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) was built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities, and SOCAR as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operation.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 %), AzSCP (10.0 %), SGC Midstream (6.7 %), Petronas (15.5 %), Lukoil (10 %), NICO (10 %) and TPAO (19 %).