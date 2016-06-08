Transportation of Azerbaijani oil via Baku-Ceyhan pipeline increased

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May 2016, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline has transported 2 625 235 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), this figure is more by 10% than in May last year.

In January-May, 12,440 802 tons of oil exported, which is more by 4% compared to the same period last year.

In general, since 2006 up to June 1, 2016, 305 116 191 tons of oil was pumped into BTC.

Furthermore, in May 2016, 404 436 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline.

Notably, the BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku. The pipeline's daily capacity is 1.2 mln barrels per day. Pipeline operates since 2006.

Mainly " Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli " oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate shipped via BTC pipeline from Azerbaijan.