Transportation of Azerbaijani oil via BTC increased by 5%

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ 2.5 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in July 2016 which is 3.8% less than in July 2015.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in January-July 2016 on 17.7 mln tons transported via the pipeline, which is 5% more than in the corresponding period last year.

In general, from the moment of putting into operation of the BTC pipeline (2006) to August 1, 2016 BTC pumped 369.9 tons of oil.

In addition, in July 2016, the BTC transported 430.11 thousand tons of Turkmen oil.

BTC pipeline starts at the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Daily capacity of BTC stands at 1.2 million barrels. The pipeline put into operation in 2006. Mainly " Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli " oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate shipped via BTC pipeline from Azerbaijan.