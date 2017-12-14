Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline soars 44%

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2017, oil transportation via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan made 39 127,1 thousand tons.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78,9% of the transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

During the reporting period, the volume of shipments by main oil pipelines was 2.8% less than in the same period last year.

In January-November, 2017 BTC transported 30,862.1 thousand tons of oil, which is 0.24% less than the same period last year. During the reporting period, BTC transported 5,877,2 thousand tons of transit oil, which is 43.9% more than the volume of 11 months in 2016.