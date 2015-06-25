 Top
    TPAO is privatized

    TP Petrol Distribution company belonging to the TPAO put up for sale

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Management of Turkish Electromechanics Industry (TEMSAN)," prepared privatization program of 100% shares of "TP Petroleum Distribution" which belongs to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO). 

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the decisions of the Supreme Council was on press coverage yesterday.

    According to the report, at the same time, 29 hydroelectric and thermal power stations belonging to "Power Generation" and TPAO's "TP Petrol Distribution" included in EU and TEMSA privatization program.

