Total may start to develop new fields in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has received a delegation in Baku led by Bernard Clement, Total Group of Companies Vice President of Southern Europe and Caspian Region.

Report informs citing the ministry, highly appreciating Total's role in the realization of Azerbaijan's gas potential, minister said that large volume of gas reserves of "Absheron" field in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will play a great role both to meet domestic demand in the future and achieve strategic targets regarding gas exports.

Shahbazov stated that creation and diversification of transport infrastructure is one of the key factors in development of gas fields and attraction of investment in this field. Minister expressed hope that Total will accelerate the work on "Absheron" field, also, gas production from the field will begin at the scheduled time by using modern drilling rigs, as well as introduction of its practice in exploration and drilling operations.

In turn, Bernard Clement gave detailed information about "Absheron" field development program, exploration drilling works for the first stage, volume of gas and condensate to be produced. He also spoke about measures envisaged in the second stage, which will cover 2020-2023 years. It was noted that production of about 5 bln cum gas planned on this phase.

During the meeting, extensive exchange of views was conducted on possible participation of Total in the exploration and development of the offshore block including "Umid" field and "Babek" prospective structure.