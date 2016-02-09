London hosts International Petroleum Week

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The International Petroleum Week has already opened in London.

Report informs, the event will complete its work on February 11.

International Petroleum (IP) Week, hosted by the Energy Institute EI) is widely recognised as one of the major annual international oil and gas events, where decision makers gather to debate, learn and help shape the future direction of the industry. IP Week attracts delegates from over 50 countries every year.

Over the three days of conferences, roundtables and breakout sessions, we will review the state of affairs both globally and locally and provide you with a robust platform upon which you and your peers can debate, discuss and share knowledge on current issues and future scenarios.