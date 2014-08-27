The Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan met with the UN Working Group

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAR) Shahmar Movsumov met with the Working Group on Business and Human Rights of the UN Council on Human Rights. Report informs referring to Department of SOFAR PR, according to the information S. Movsumov provided guests with detailed information on the activities of the State Oil Fund, the management of the fund, investing activities used in Azerbaijan Transparency Initiative in the mining sphere (EITI).

In conclusion, S. Movsumov answered the guests' questions about the activities of SOFAR and the application of EITI.