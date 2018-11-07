Temenuzhka Petkova: Azerbaijani gas is of great importance for Bulgaria

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Supply of 1 bcm of Azerbaijani gas per year starting 2020 is of a great importance for Bulgaria’s energy field, Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said.

Report informs citing Bulgarian media that the Bulgarian Minister spoke at the opening of the 5th meeting of Joint Commission on commercial-economic and scientific-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria held in Sofia.

Petkova underlined the significance of interconnector with Greece, which is being implemented now and will be launched in 2020. According to her, Azerbaijani gas will meet nearly 30% of Bulgaria’s consumption and this will significantly increase the energy security of the country.

The minister noted that SOCAR’s possible participation in gasification of Bulgaria is an element of deepening of the useful cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Petkova also appreciated direct flights between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan which were launched in early 2018 and constitute an important factor in extension of trade links. She noted that there is a potential for further increase of the trade turnover, which grew by 38% in 2017 compared to 2016.

Moreover, cooperation in agriculture, food industry and tourism was also discussed within the meeting.