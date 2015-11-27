 Top
    Close photo mode

    Technical part of Development Programme for Absheron field completed

    5 billion m3 of gas planned to be produced annually

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The technical part of Development Programme for development of Absheron gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has been completed.

    Report informs, Executive Director of Total E&P, Denis Lemarchal said in an interview to 'Caspian Energy' journal.

    He mentioned that, the technical part reflected production figures, investment spending and other technical parameters of the project: "We have almost completed the technical part of the program. The target of the sales gas is under development. we are developing this part with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and other partners."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi