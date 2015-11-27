Technical part of Development Programme for Absheron field completed

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The technical part of Development Programme for development of Absheron gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has been completed.

Report informs, Executive Director of Total E&P, Denis Lemarchal said in an interview to 'Caspian Energy' journal.

He mentioned that, the technical part reflected production figures, investment spending and other technical parameters of the project: "We have almost completed the technical part of the program. The target of the sales gas is under development. we are developing this part with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and other partners."