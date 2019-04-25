​TAP shareholder sees sharp rise in profit

Spain’s Enagas company increased net profit in the first quarter of 2019 by 0.2% to EUR 103.9 million, Report informs citing the company.
Enagas holds 16% stake in TAP, which is designed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author