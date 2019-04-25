 Top

TAP shareholder sees sharp rise in profit

​TAP shareholder sees sharp rise in profit

Spain’s Enagas company increased net profit in the first quarter of 2019 by 0.2% to EUR 103.9 million, Report informs citing the company.

Enagas holds 16% stake in TAP, which is designed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi