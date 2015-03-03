TAP sent an invitation to companies for the construction of a pipeline offshore

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ TAP AG Consortium signed an agreement with two companies to build a pipeline length of 150 km, which will take place under the Adriatic Sea. As Report was told by the central office of the TAP, the pipeline will be laid at a depth of 820 m.

The first company will implement the work of engineering, construction, supply and installation of 36-inch pipe (EPCI) between Albania and southern Italy. The company will carry out infrastructure works on the border between the two countries, seabed mining and etc.

The second company will carry out work on the isolation of underwater pipes, which will be implemented in three stages.

Details of the contract can be found in the electronic edition of the European Union 'TED' (Tenders Electron Daily).

Procurement Director of TAP Knut Steinar expressed his thoughts on the initial agreement: "I am delighted to invite the companies to this project. TAP will remain adherent to the policy of labor protection, environmental protection and the principle of zero harm."

TAP governance hopes that works will begin in March 2015.

BP, SOCAR and Statoil control 20% stocks in TAP, Fluxys- 19%, Enagas - 16% and Axpo - 5%.