TAP's new outsourcer became known

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's "Rosen Group" selected outsourcer of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project. Report informs referring to the official information from above-mentioned organization the company signed a contract with French SPIECAPAG.

Rosen Group will provide effective equipment for pre-commissioning activities to SPIECAPAG by suppling 48’’ pre-commissioning tools, tracking equipment, as well as accessories to be used for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Notably, 878km long, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline will transport natural gas from the Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan to Europe. TAP will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border, cross Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy. In March 2016, TAP selected SPIECAPAG as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for a 185km lot in Greece as well as two lots in Albania (215km in total).

TAP’s main shareholders are comprised of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), BP and SNAM, with 20% each, as well as Fluxys 19%, Enagás 16% and Axpo 5%.