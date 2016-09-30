TAP launches start of construction work in Albania

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, today marked the start of pipeline construction in Albania.

Report informs citing TAP-AG, the occasion was marked by an inauguration ceremony near the town of Fier, attended by the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, Minister of Energy and Industry, Damian Gjiknuri, and TAP Managing Director, Ian Bradshaw.

Speaking to an audience that included representatives of the local authorities and other key stakeholders, Prime Minister and Energy Minister emphasized the importance of the project to Albania. As one of the largest foreign investments in the country, TAP will have a positive impact on the country’s energy sector and will help encourage other foreign investments, they said.

TAP Managing Director noted noted TAP's huge progress in recent year and thanked to the government of Albania for the support to the project and cooperation.

In Albania, 12km pipe strung, 8km of pipe welded so far. 56% of pipes delivered, over 94% of access roads & bridgesare completed.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will transport the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz II' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

In the first stage, 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Europe via the pipeline. TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17 this year. Azerbaijan gas is planned to be delivered to Europe in 2020. BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.