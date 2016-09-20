TAP hires new external affairs director

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ New commercial and external affairs director has been appointed to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline consortium - 'TAP-AG', which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Report informs citing TAP, Ulrike Andres has held a number of management roles in the oil and gas industry.

Before appointment at the TAP, she was President and Chief Executive Officer at Europe’s largest pipeline company Transalpine Pipeline Group transporting crude oil to eight central European refineries, where served for more than five years.

In addition, U.Andres has held positions working for Shell and SHV Holdings amongst others.

She has also held position of President of European LPG Association between 2009 and 2011.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will transport the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz II' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

In the first stage, 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Europe via the pipeline. TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17 this year. Azerbaijan gas is planned to be delivered to Europe in 2020. BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.