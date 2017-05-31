 Top
    SOCAR Turkey's share purchase in TANAP will complete by year end

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The issue regarding purchase of shares by "SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş." in the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project will be completed by the year end.

    Report informs, SOCAR Turkey Director General Zaur Gahramanov told reporters in Baku.

    "The issue regarding SOCAR Turkey's purchase of shares in TANAP will be solved until the year end", Z. Gahramanov noted.

    Notably, the matter is about purchase of 7% of SOCAR's 58% share in TANAP, by "SOCAR Turkey Enerji".  

