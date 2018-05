Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which was built to transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from there to Europe, will be put into operation on June 12.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Berat Albayrak said.

According to him, the opening ceremony will be attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.