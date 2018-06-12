TANAP Opening Ceremony was held in Turkey - UPDATED

Eskisehir. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Phase-0, constructed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and further to Europe, was held in Seyidqazi district of Eskişehir (Turkey).

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akıncı and senior officials and companies representatives attended the ceremony.

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said that Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which was built for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe via TANAP, is a reflection of active energy policies: "This project is valuable from a material and moral point of view, 100 year project. This is also an investment in brotherhood. Two states, one nation's expression, exceeds the boundaries. TANAP is the largest legacy of the two countries to the future. TANAP will make a great contribution to energy security".

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the launch of TANAP today is another demonstration of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood: "TANAP is the next victory of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood. And if such brotherhood had not existed, the project could have remained on the paper. And this project is a historic one. Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is an indispensable infrastructure for the solution of energy issues that are being constructed for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from here to Europe.TANAP is part of the huge Southern Gas Corridor project. Two weeks ago, the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor ceremony was held. The Southern Gas Corridor consists of four projects: Shah Deniz-2, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, TANAP and TAP. Three of the four projects have been completed. The TAP's execution rate is 72%. I believe that the TAP will be implemented in two years. Thus, Europe's largest infrastructure project will be implemented. This historic achievement will allow Azerbaijan gas to be safely transported to Europe via a short and easy way".

TANAP is one of the key components of the Southern Gas Corridor Project, which estimated lenght is 3 500 km and total investment cost - $ 40 billion. The Southern Gas Corridor project envisages the transportation of gas to Turkey and Europe through the pipeline, which will be produced within the second stage of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field operation in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

TANAP starts from Türkgözü village of Posof district of Ardahan, Turkey bordering Georgia, and joining the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport natural gas to European countries in the Ipsala region of Edirne.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents.

The TANAP with a total length of 1,850 km is being implemented by phases - Phase-0 and Phase-1 . The diameter of the Georgian-Turkish border-Eskishehir section, called the Phase-0 pipeline, is 56 inches and its length is 1340 km. The diameter of the Phase-1 section (Eskisehir-Edirne-Europe), which will supply the gas to Europe, is 48 inches long and 476 km in length. Phase-1 will be ready to accept gas for Europe in 2019.

TANAP cost $ 8 bln. The initial capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters. About 6 billion cubic meter of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining - to Europe.

Southern Gas Corridor CJSC holds 51% share in the TANAP project, SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş - 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP - 12%.