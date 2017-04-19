TANAP informational meeting was held

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Governorship of Turkish province Erzurum has held a meeting within frame of “TANAP Social and Regional Investments Program”.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, attendants of the meeting held within frame of TANAP were informed on content of grants, rules, application form, eligible persons, application term and other issues. Besides, it was noted that consulting companies have prepared grant projects and have started to communicate with local population in the territories covered by TANAP project. It was noted that “TANAP Social and Regional Investments Program” has no connection with local companies.

Notably, at present TANAP budget is estimated as $ 8.5 bln.

TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskisehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.