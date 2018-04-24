System integration work in Baku Oil Refinery completes 39%

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the modernization and reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, 39% of infrastructure integration works in Liquefied Gas Filling (LPG) Station and Bitumen Plant, was completed.

Report informs, Advisor to Vice-President on strategic development at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Teymur Aliyev said.

According to him, SOCAR Foster Wheeler/Tekfen companies have completed 98% of detailed design work on integration: "The works will be completed in September."

Notably, reconstruction at the refinery is planned in three stages and will provide the building of 14 new facilities:

Construction and commissioning of a new Bitumen plant and associated plant facilities, as well as a new gas-filling station in Phase I in 2018;

Construction of new facilities for getting diesel fuel that meets the Euro-5 quality standard at the second stage by the end of 2020 and implementation of relevant reconstruction works;

In final stage, construction and reconstruction of new A-92/95/98 petrol production facilities by 2021 that meet the Euro-5 quality standards.