Statoil may be put for sale its TAP stake by year's end

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Norway's Statoil can officially announce the sale of its 20% stake in the project of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) by the end of 2015.

Report informs referring to the Italian media, the head of the Italian company Snam Carlo Malacarne said during his speech at the summit of 15° Italian Energy Summit del Sole 24 Ore in Rome.

"We are not yet at the right stage. However, we will certainly participate in this process. It seems that BP also intends to sell its stake,"- said the head of Snam.

Referring to the meeting on September 24 at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), K.Malakarne noted that Baku just signed a memorandum of understanding on the project "Southern Gas Corridor".

In TAP project the share of each of the companies BP, SOCAR and Statoil is 20%, Fluxys - 19%, Enagas - 16%, while the share of Axpo - 5%.