 Top
    Close photo mode

    STAR and TANAP financial directors received awards

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Elgin Ibadov, Chief Financial Officer of STAR Rafineri (CFO-Chief Financial Officer) and Bora Çermikli, Chief Financial Officer of TANAP, have ranked among the top financial directors of Turkey.

    Report informs it is stated in the report of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S.

    It was noted that both financial directors received their awards being in the list of "Most Active 50 CFOs" presented by the collaboration of “Fortune Turkey” and “DataExpert”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi