STAR and TANAP financial directors received awards

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Elgin Ibadov, Chief Financial Officer of STAR Rafineri (CFO-Chief Financial Officer) and Bora Çermikli, Chief Financial Officer of TANAP, have ranked among the top financial directors of Turkey.

Report informs it is stated in the report of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S.

It was noted that both financial directors received their awards being in the list of "Most Active 50 CFOs" presented by the collaboration of “Fortune Turkey” and “DataExpert”.