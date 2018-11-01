South Korea in talks with US on Iran oil waiver outline

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea has nearly agreed with the United States that Washington will make an exception for this state in the issue of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Report informs citing Bloomberg that the due information was provided by to sources in the Korean government circles.

Almost all buyers of Iranian oil in one form or another are negotiating with the United States on similar measures. However, probability remains that the terms of the agreements will be changed.

Agency sources in India also confirmed that Washington and Delhi have agreed on the basic terms of a special permit that will allow India to continue to purchase oil from Iran.

The amount paid by India for Iranian oil will be placed in a special escrow account, where it will be kept as long as the sanctions are in place.

The US plans to introduce anti-Iranian sanctions no later than November 4, which will mainly concern the fuel and energy complex and transactions of the Iranian Central Bank. Earlier, Washington insisted that all countries should reduce oil imports from Iran to zero.