Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2017, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has received $ 3.106 bln from the sale of profit oil on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) fields block in the national sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the SOFAZ.

In general, amount of revenues to SOFAZ on ACG from 2001 to July 1, 2017 amounted to $ 125.215 billion.