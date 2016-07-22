SOFAZ hosts a seminar on EITI implementation

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A seminar on Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) reporting was conducted in the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) on July 22, 2016, Report was told in the press service of the SOFAZ.

According to the information, the main goal of the event was to improve the quality of the data and decrease the number of discrepancies in the newly started 2015 EITI reporting cycle.

Government, companies, the civil society representatives and also NGO Coalition membersparticipated in the seminar. In the course of the event, the representatives of the Azerbaijan EITI Secretariat made presentation on major changes in EITI Standard updated in Peru 2016, the representative of Moore Stephens audit company which will prepare 2015 EITI Report presented analysis of errors made in the last reporting cycle and issues to be considered for the next reporting cycle.

The members of NGO Coalition talked about the overall role of civil society in the EITI and importance of mutual cooperation between NGOs and companies. The seminar was conducted based on interactive methods and Q&A sessions.