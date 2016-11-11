SOCAR wins several awards in Georgia

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian Times media holding and Georgian Opinion Research Business International (GORBI) conjointly launched organizing the 17th business rating awards ceremony for the best businessmen and companies from various fields of the economy.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to information, independent experts, business leaders, journalists working on economic issues, consulting companies, non-governmental organizations, foundations, and social research services have attended the meeting in the selection of the best companies and businessmen.

"SOCAR Georgia Petroleum" has been awarded with National Business Award nominations: "The most tax payers to the state budget of Georgia", "The company with the best petrol stations and the infrastructure", "The largest employer".

"SOCAR Georgia Gas" won nominations. "Best development strategy", "Best service", "Most innovative company".

Kulevi Oil Terminal was selected for the following nominations: "The largest investor", "Use of advanced technologies", "The highest environmental standards", "The largest employer", "Reliable partner".

"SOCAR Georgia Petroleum" company, with the majority of votes in the contest won the Grand Prix.

The festive event was attended by members of the Georgian government, including parliamentarians, accredited diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, non-governmental organizations, as well as the local and foreign media.