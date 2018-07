Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has become the winner of the SAP Value Award.

Report informs referring to the SAP.

SOCAR was declared winner in the Production 4.0 nomination.

In total, seven companies have been selected by the jury and received awards, only one company has been awarded for audience sympathy as a result of voting.

Notably, SAP Value Award ceremony is held every year.