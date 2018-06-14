 Top
    SOCAR unveils revenues on countries

    Company's revenues from Switzerland made 78.633 billion AZN

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Revenues of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from the assets in Switzerland in 2017 increased by 94.4% and made 78.633 billion AZN.

    Report informs, it is noted in the consolidated financial report of the company for 2017 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The report was audited by Ernst & Young (EY) company.

    The company's revenue from Switzerland last year was 85% of total revenues.

    SOCAR revenues in Azerbaijan increased by 4.1% and made 5.382 billion AZN, while in Turkey increased by 41.6% to 4.925 billion AZN, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 14.5% to 1.324 billion AZN, in Georgia by 13.3% to 1.185 billion AZN, revenues from other countries increased by 82% and made 1.122 million AZN.

    Notably, SOCAR's total revenues in 2017 increased by 78% and made 92,571 billion AZN.

