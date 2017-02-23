SOCAR Ukraine plans to increase supply to Moldova up to 5 tons/month

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, SOCAR Ukraine will be engaged in wholesale trade in Moldova.

Report informs, Wholesale Trade Director of the company Andrei Bıchkov said in an interview with Delo.

According to A. Bıchkov, market penetration in Moldova is divided into phases and the first step will be wholesale trade: "Currently, we are evaluating prospects. We plan to make a start with wholesale trade that do not require a significant investment but provides rapid turnover of funds. According to plans the supply must reach 5 000 tons/month. This will give us significant market share".

He noted that, legislation and risks of doing business in Moldova have been studied.

The company official said that next steps will be specified further in March.