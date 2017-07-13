SOCAR Ukraine increases gas imports 1.5-fold

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), soared gas imports to Ukraine by 1.5-fold in June compared to May.

Report informs citing the OilNews, consulting group A-95 has stated.

"In June, SOCAR delivered about 36 mln cubic meters of gas to Ukraine through Poland, increasing import of gas by 1.5 times", report says.

Notably, SOCAR's representation in Ukraine opened in 2008. At present, company has 60 filling stations in Ukraine, 2 oil loading bunkers - “Baku-1” in Kiev and “Ganja” in Odessa.