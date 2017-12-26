SOCAR Ukraine imports about 20,000 tons of aviation fuel this year

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, SOCAR Ukraine has imported 19,700 tons of aviation fuel.

Report informs referring to the Ukraine's Enkorr website.

Import of the company accounted for 7% of the country's total aviation fuel imports.

In reporting period, the volume of aviation fuel exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine was 10.6 thsd tons. It accounted for 3% of Ukraine's total aviation fuel imports.

In January-November, Ukraine increased the import of aviation fuel by 2.8-fold (195,000 tons) compared to the same period in 2016, and in the reporting period 305,600 tons of aviation fuel were imported.

In November, Ukraine has imported 42.1 thsd tons of aviation fuel. This is the highest volume recorded in last two years.