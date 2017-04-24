SOCAR Ukraine imported 2,000 tons of jet fuel

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, SOCAR Ukraine imported 2,000 tons of aviation fuel to this country in the first quarter (Q1) 2017.

Report informs referring to OilNews, A-95 Consulting Group informed based on survey.

In general aviation fuel import in Ukraine made 73,000 tons, featuring 5.2-fold rise comparing to the same period in 2016.

In reporting quarter, Ukraine imported 33,000 tons of aviation fuel from Italy, 12,000 tons from Saudi Arabia. In reporting period, Avgust Prom company imported 10,000 tons of aviation fuel to Ukraine.

In February 2017, Coral Energy transported to Ukraine 20,000 tons of jet A-1 fuel produced in Saudi Arabia.

In reporting period, 19.300 tons of aviation fuel was sent from Lithuania to Ukraine by railway. Baltic Ground Services (9,000 tons), WOG (5,000 tons), Borispol (3,000 tons), SOCAR Ukraine and Ukraviaservice (each 0.5 tons) were main buyers. At the same time, 1.700 tons of Belarusian aviation fuel was delivered through railway.

In reporting period, volume of transported aviation fuel from Kremenchug Oil Refinery was close to year 2016 figure - 33,000 tons.