SOCAR Ukraine: Company's activity does not provide for playing with law

Kiev. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Activities of SOCAR Ukraine company are carried out in framework of the standards, which were determined in Baku.

Report informs, Chairman of the Legal Support Department of SOCAR Ukraine Mikhail Tretiakov said in his interview with newspaper Law and Business.

"This is state property, and 100% of the investments in Ukraine is money of the Republic of Azerbaijan, its state oil company. That is why the activity of our company is carried out in the framework of the corporate standards, which are determined in Baku. These guidelines do not provide for playing with law, and regulate our activities exclusively within the legal field and in favor of customer", said M. Tretiakov.

According to him, the company didn't come to operate in Ukraine for a one-year period.

"These are significant investments aimed at promoting the Azerbaijani approach to business, i.e. the establishment of the high bar, which will benefit the domestic business", stressed the head of department.