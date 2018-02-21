SOCAR Trading successfully completes event within IP Week 2018 in London - VIDEO

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ London hosts the International Petroleum Week (IP Week 2018) with organizational support of the British Energy Institute.

Report informs, the annual event brought together 3 000 delegates from more than 50 countries.

Taking part in the event, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been organizing an event for 7 years in the framework of the International Petroleum Week. Main purpose of organization of the event by SOCAR Trading is further diversification of international business relations of Azerbaijan as well development of international business relations. Also, the event aimed to provide information on the works carried out by the company and find new partners.

The event attended by the SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, as well as officials of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Great Britain and local diaspora representatives.

This year's event is dedicated to the theme "Reconstruction of Oil and Gas Operational Models: Transition Industry". On the first day of the event, repatriation of oil investments and its impact on the global energy market, new challenges, new priorities, new options, reorganization of oil and gas industry, role of oil and gas in changing energy balance and other issues were discussed.

The event will end on February 22.