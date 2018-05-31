 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR Trading management changes

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/  Some changes have been made in management of SOCAR Trading, Report was told by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

    Adnan Ahmadzada is appointed as Executive Chairman of the SOCAR Trading S.A. 

    Prior to his appointment, A. Ahmadzada has spent  many years within SOCAR and was also actively involved in the management of SOCAR Trading S.A.

    According to the information, Emil Bayramli  was appointed as  Financial Director of SOCAR Trading, Mariam Almaszade - as Executive Director of the company.

    Arzu Azimov continues working in SOCAR Trading and his new position will be announced later.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi