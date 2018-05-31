SOCAR Trading management changes

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Some changes have been made in management of SOCAR Trading, Report was told by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Adnan Ahmadzada is appointed as Executive Chairman of the SOCAR Trading S.A.

Prior to his appointment, A. Ahmadzada has spent many years within SOCAR and was also actively involved in the management of SOCAR Trading S.A.

According to the information, Emil Bayramli was appointed as Financial Director of SOCAR Trading, Mariam Almaszade - as Executive Director of the company.

Arzu Azimov continues working in SOCAR Trading and his new position will be announced later.