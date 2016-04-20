 Top
    SOCAR Trading attends international event in Lausanne

    The company in FT Commodities Global Summit 2016

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Trading participated in FT Commodities Global Summit 2016 organised by the Financial Times that took place in Lausanne. 

    Report was told in the company, the fifth edition featured the leaders of some of the world’s biggest trading houses and resources companies debating issues facing the oil, metals and grains industries.

    Company CEO, Mr. Azimov, alongside other senior industry executives took part in examining the current situation of national oil companies.

